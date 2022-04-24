This could be the first official image of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

A few months ago, we officially know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is in development, although rumors about this sequel have been heard for a long time. Who is in charge of creating this long-awaited title is Infinity Wardresponsible for the reboot of the first title, which in turn are working on what has been defined as a Call of Duty: Warzone “New Experience”the free battle royale, both created from scratch.

Since that official confirmation, almost no more details have been published about the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, although rumors point to an earlier release than expected. Maybe that’s why from Infinity Ward they are already warming up the environment anticipating new information on their social networks. They did it, yes, in the most mysterious way possible: they updated their profile picture on sites like Twitter with a very dark imageone in which almost nothing can be distinguished.

Such a peculiar change caught the attention of the community, who quickly went to edit the image to try and find out what Infinity Ward is hiding in it. With a few adjustments to brightness, resolution and contrast, the studio’s new profile picture gives us what it looks like. the first official image from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022), albeit so blurry we can barely see anything. Those most versed in the Call of Duty franchise recognize a ghost mask peeking from a ladder, enough to assume it’s this game and that perhaps new information is coming.

InfinityWard new Twitter profile picture. better resolution from modern warfare

Be that as it may, it wouldn’t be unreasonable for us to start seeing new details of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is not only the reboot of this popular installment, but also this year’s Call of Duty. It remains to be hoped that those responsible for the game will offer more official information, something that will also serve to confirm or deny the rumors that have been published over these months, such as a campaign, of which even set in Latin America, or a mode inspired by the game. Escape from Tarkov.