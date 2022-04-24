Tips for buying healthy foods

take home one shopping basket healthy, cheap and sustainable seems like a challenge these days, with 10% inflation and rising prices.

However, there are tricks to getting buy healthy food which respect the environment and at a more affordable price.



to learn the best tricks to have a healthier diet and take care of our health and the planet.

Tips for a healthy food basket

They exist small gestures that can make our food more careful with the planet and at the same time can help us with our pocket.

Buy local and seasonal , they will provide all the nutrients and you will notice this in the purchase price. It’s the best way to reduce your shopping cart price. As the Ministry of Consumption campaign recalls, local and seasonal foods are cheap, healthy and sustainable. Shop more at municipal markets and neighborhood stores and less at the supermarket. In addition, we can buy directly from farmers, use other sales channels such as consumer groups or cooperatives, and we can even grow some of our own food. look at the labels and avoid buying food that comes from abroad and has traveled long distances, as is the case with some fruits and vegetables. Always prioritizing the proximity product. Restore your Mediterranean diet patterns with traditional dishes, typical of our gastronomic culture and adapt it to the new times with healthy, simple and attractive recipes: hummus, vegetable pates, vegetable burgers, fermented foods like sauerkraut… Plan weekly menus and the shopping basket to avoid wasting food. Nothing is thrown away in the kitchen, you have to sharpen your wits and enjoy every part of the food like our grandmothers did. We can, for example, take the opportunity to make preserves of seasonal vegetables that we can then take throughout the year. Avoid packaged and refined foods , such as cereals, sweets, sugary and/or sweetened and pre-cooked products. Cook more! Give our kitchens back the prominence they have always had as a source of health. Try to reduce plastic consumption buying bulk foods like seeds, nuts, pulses… Decrease meat consumption and increase consumption of plant-based alternatives. don’t waste food use leftovers in other dishes, let your imagination fly and reinvent your recipes. Make a list and buy the amount you will consume you reduce waste and avoid buying packaged foods. drink tap water if possible, and reduce plastic bottles.

In short, it is important to reduce the consumption of foods of animal origin, avoid sugary products, refined cereals, processed and pre-cooked products.



In the diet, we should increase fresh foods and incorporate a greater proportion of plant foods in our diet: legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains, and plentiful fruits and vegetables , mainly those typical of each season and location/proximity, prioritizing those of agroecological origin. Production.

AND what foods can’t be missing from your healthy, cheap and ‘eco’ basket ? We’ll talk about it below with Irene Lezcano.

Fruit

It is essential that a healthy diet includes fruits and nothing better than including those typical of spring. They allow us to take advantage of their nutrients even more: include strawberries in your diet, they are a source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant; Bananas are a source of fiber, potassium and vitamin B6, a vitamin that helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue. Perfect for this moment!

Vegetables and vegetables

It is another of the basic foods to include in our diet, as they provide us with fiber, vitamins, minerals and a high water content. It’s asparagus season! A wonderful source of protein, vitamins C and E and folate. Also, among the many vegetables that you can find in the markets include spinach, tomatoes, beans… Start adding color to your dishes!

Protein

Include this essential nutrient in your meals throughout the day, it fulfills numerous functions in our body of great importance. The important thing is to vary and choose different sources, of animal origin, try to choose lean meats like turkey, chicken or rabbit and alternate with fish, both blue and white. It is also important to increase consumption of plant sources: such as legumes or soy derivatives. And if you want to add an extra protein touch to your dishes, you can also add seeds!

Vegetable protein sources

the protein is an essential nutrient in our body. Amino acids are small molecules that form them and some of them are essential, this means that our body cannot synthesize them on its own and they need to be ingested through food.

Not only do animal proteins provide us essential amino acids , but there are plant sources, such as soy, that contain them. Or simply combining different sources, like a legume with a cereal, gives us all of them.

As indicated by FAO, high meat consumption contributes to climate change, as it emits a large amount of greenhouse gases. For this reason, many people started to reduce the consumption of foods of animal origin, or even follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.



In fact, there are plant-based foods that can perfectly satisfy the meat-eating experience. It is the case of ivy a type of vegetable meat that looks like chicken and even chorizo.

What other foods do we have to replace meat?

Plant-based sources of protein, such as legumes, have many benefits: they provide protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates, as well as vitamins and minerals. It is a very nutritious and environmentally sustainable food. And not only that, they add versatility to our dishes and fill them for hours. Consumption of this food has been reduced in recent years, however, there are many reasons why we can start incorporating it into our diet.

In addition, there are a large number of soy-based products: tofu, tempeh, textured soy… Which allow us to obtain a wide variety of alternatives.

And that’s not all, with all these foods you can make all kinds of recipes: vegan “tuna”, hamburgers, sausages, lasagna… Make use of spices, you will be surprised by the flavors that can be achieved.



Healthy and protein foods without animal suffering

As we can see, pulses, nuts, seeds and pseudocereals like quinoa are foods that can perfectly replace meat . Some of these foods also provide us with complete and high-quality vegetable proteins (that is, they provide us with all the amino acids, with a biological value similar to that of animal proteins), such as chickpeas, some types of beans , soy, pistachio or quinoa. These foods are very healthy and provide us with beneficial nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. On the other hand, before reaching our table, these foods do not require the use of so many natural resources for their production.recalls Alicia Valero, from the Official Association of Dietitians-Nutritionists of the Valencian Community (CODiNuCoVa) and nutritionist-nutritionist

Therefore, it is not necessary to eat meat to have a balanced diet, which by the way is one of the foods that make our shopping basket more expensive. As we know, its consumption is not sustainable and its production generates a great environmental impact. Therefore, in our food, we must at least significantly reduce the amount of meat we consume and prioritize their quality, consuming those from extensive farms and small properties that guarantee animal welfare, insists Valero.

fats

It is important to choose a fat, both for cooking and dressing, that is healthy. And what better source than virgin olive oil, it provides unsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E. In addition, you can also incorporate this nutrient based on seeds or nuts are the snack perfect to take between meals.

carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are known to give us energy. Choose fonts like noodles and rice in its integral version, in this way the fiber is preserved. Also, it’s important to avoid refined sugars that are mostly found in ultra-processed products, so why not try oatmeal instead of the sugary version?

What else can we do to have healthy, sustainable and cheap food?

By following these small steps, you can perform healthy, economical food that takes care of our planet . Each person has a different context, so it is important that, depending on our circumstances, we carry out the gestures that are possible for us, the important thing is that each small action counts.

Other considerations we can have is avoid consumption of ultra-processed foods , as they are foods with a high content of sugar, salt, fats that are unhealthy and do not provide us with nutrients. In this way, plastic consumption is reduced and we stop using ingredients such as palm oil. One trick is to look at the price we invest in nutrients rather than quantity.

And finally, to take care of our health and our planet you can also reduce your use of public transport and choose to get around on foot or by bicycle . What better way to enjoy the daylight hours? Another great excuse that spring leaves us!

