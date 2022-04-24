Tourist boat with 26 people on board disappears in Japan







Port of Shari City on the island of Hokkaido, departure point of the Kazu 1 boat Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Crew sent a distress call, saying the vessel was sinking. Rescue teams took four hours to reach the area, without finding anyone. Japanese maritime authorities began a search on Saturday, 23, for 26 passengers from a tourist boat that may have sunk in the waters of the Shiretoko peninsula, in the northeast of the island of Hokkaido, in the north of the country.

The crew of the ship, the Kazu 1, triggered a distress call, contacting the Coast Guard at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday (local time) stating that the ship’s bow was flooded and was sinking, according to details released by the broadcaster. public NHK.

Coastal authorities dispatched five patrol boats and two helicopters after losing communication with the ship. Japanese media cameras were also deployed in the area via helicopters and broadcast the search activities live until the sun went down, but so far no trace of the boat or passengers had been found, which, according to the latest communication. , had put on life jackets.

Among the 26 people traveling on the ship at the time of the incident, 24 were passengers, including two minors, in addition to the captain and another employee, a deck crew.

According to the company that operates the 65-person boat, Kazu 1 was scheduled to leave Utoro-higashi port in Shari City at 10:00 a.m. and sail through Cape Shiretoko, before returning around 1:00 p.m. .

The Hokkaido Peninsula in northeastern Japan, Japan’s northernmost main island, is a popular excursion destination and since 2005 a World Natural Heritage Site. It is home to many rare species of animals and plants.

md (EFE, AFP)