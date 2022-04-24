Turkey closes airspace to any Russian plane bound for Syria

Kirill Naumenko, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia





Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian planes flying into Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters during his trip to Latin America. The matter was reported by the Russian state agency TASS.

“We were giving out permits at three-month intervals. The last one was until April“, he told the Sabah newspaper. The senior Turkish diplomat claimed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of the situation.

“From now on, flights have stopped”he added, saying that the process is being conducted through dialogue both on the Montreux Convention and on other matters.

Russia militarily supports the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria and routes over Turkey make flights shorter for troop and equipment transport aircraft. With the Turkish decision, the Russians will have to adopt routes that pass through other countries such as Azerbaijan, Iran and Iraq.

