UK covid patient tests positive for record 505 days

A patient with covid-19 in the United Kingdom tested positive for 16 months until his death, the longest known case of infection – reveals a study on the evolution of the virus in immunosuppressed patients released this Friday (22).

The patient, whose identity has not been released, tested positive for the first time in mid-2020 and had respiratory problems. He continued to test positive for all tests (about 45) until his death 505 days later, Dr. Gaia Nebbia, co-author of the study.

It is the longest known case of Covid-19 infection to date, according to a statement from the European Congress of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, which takes place from April 23 to 26 and where the complete research will be presented.

Conducted by researchers from King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, London, the study looked at nine immunosuppressed patients with persistent virus infection between March 2020 and December 2021.

All tested positive for at least eight weeks, and two for more than a year. Of the nine patients, four died, and four were cured. A ninth patient remained infected as of early 2022, 412 days after the first positive test.

“Immunocompromised patients with persistent infection have little chance of survival, and new treatment strategies are urgently needed to stop their infection,” warned Nebbia.

The study was intended to investigate the mutations of the coronavirus in patients infected for months.

“We wanted to characterize viral evolution in these individuals who could accumulate mutations during their persistent infection. This is one of the hypotheses for the emergence of variants”, explained the doctor.

According to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released this Friday, 38.5 million people had covid-19 in England between the end of April 2020 and mid-February 2022, that is, 70% of the population.

