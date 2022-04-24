UN sees ‘executions’ in Ukraine, US debates defense

About to participate in a meeting in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin, the United Nations (UN) formally accused the Russian army of “summary executions”, considered a war crime.

“The Russian Armed Forces indiscriminately bombed residential areas, killed civilians and destroyed hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, in actions that could constitute war crimes,” a spokeswoman for the High Commissioner for the Nations explained in Geneva, Switzerland. United for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin will receive UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for talks in Moscow about the war in Ukraine. The meeting will take place on Tuesday (26/4).

With no peace agreement in sight, the bombing continues. Ukraine accuses Russia of hiding evidence of alleged war crimes. According to local authorities, in Mariupol, a port city that was taken by the Russians, there is a mass grave that can hold up to 9,000 civilian bodies.

To try to stop the war, the United States announced that more than 20 countries agreed to participate in a conference to discuss the defense of Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that there are no concrete measures defined for these nations to act. “We will not take with us a package of pre-approved measures,” he stressed.

See, below, the main facts of the day selected by the metropolises:

