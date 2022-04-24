understand what groups will look like for thousands of users

THE Whatsapp is testing a new feature called “Communities”, or Communities in Portuguese. This feature allows you to create and manage groups in larger structures that can be used by businesses, schools, and other institutions.

The strategy managers of Goal Group are excited about the possibilities this feature can offer. The expectation is that the new functionality will make WhatsApp more attractive to other audiences, in addition to making life easier for users. The feature will bring together groups, limited to 256 users, under larger units, where administrators will be able to send alerts to a community of thousands of users.

The new functionality could make WhatsApp competitive against other messaging apps, such as Telegram. Despite being the favorite of Brazilians, WhatsApp leaves a lot to be desired when compared to Telegram, which has been widely used for communication in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Since announcing the “Meta” initiative, the group’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has maintained the idea that communication tools not only need to adjust to people’s needs, but also need to predict behavioral trends. And it is because of current trends that the platform will undergo this innovative transformation.

For Brazilian users, the new functionality will only be available after the elections. The purpose of this launch delay is to prevent the tool from being used to spread fake news or to influence elections in any way. This initiative is part of an agreement signed between the Meta group and the Superior Electoral Court.

WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted and, thanks to its features and security, it has around 2 billion users that it seriously commits to. The app’s developers guarantee that the communities feature will also be end-to-end encrypted.

In recent years, the founders of the Meta group have noticed that apps that allow interaction between larger groups of people are becoming increasingly popular. An example of this is Telegram, which has been standing out among messaging apps thanks to its socializing functions.

The communities feature may be a strategy by Grupo Meta to curb the growth of the Russian platform in markets where WhatsApp was already established.

The expectation is that this tool can be used even by public entities to share information and news that are of interest to specific communities. The feature promises many innovations and advantages for users, but we will have to wait until the end of the year to try it out in practice.