Unimed-Rio completes the first year of the Méier Emergency Department, in the North Zone | SEGS

A year of existence seems little, but when we look at the numbers of the Méier Emergency Department, from Unimed-Rio, it is possible to see that maturity can be reached faster than one imagines. Since its opening, on April 21, 2021, the unit has registered more than 25 thousand visits, an average of more than two thousand per month, consolidating itself as a reference for urgencies and emergencies in medical clinics for adults in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

During this period, the unit approached the number of emergency room visits at the Unimed-Rio Hospital itself, in Barra da Tijuca, which recorded more than 30,000 cases (however, restricted to customers of the operator’s Delta and Omega plans, as well as private individuals) . Of the more than 25,000 consultations registered at PA Méier, more than 9,700 were patients with respiratory symptoms, such as those of Covid-19 and other diseases.

In the urgent and emergency line, Unimed-Rio also has emergency services in Barra da Tijuca (more than 79 thousand calls in the period) and Copacabana (more than 60 thousand calls in this same period).

“It really came as a surprise to us that in the first few months of activity we already registered a very large volume of patients. The cases of respiratory symptoms, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, contributed to this, but what we perceive is that the unit will continue with this intense demand from now on”, evaluates the director of Emergency Care at Unimed-Rio, Denise Altomar.