USA. Moderna about to ask for vaccine approval for children up to 5 years old

THE Pharmaceutical company Moderna plans to submit, by the end of the month, to the US health regulator, an application for authorization for the administration of its pediatric vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged between six months and five years of age. , revealed a company spokesman, quoted by Reuters.

The same source revealed that the Ómicron variant was predominant in the pediatric trial carried out by Moderna – with the administration of two doses of the vaccine being about 38% effective in preventing infections in children between two and five years old, and 44% effective for children between six months and two years of age.

As previously announced by Moderna, the pediatric dose of its Covid-19 vaccine is only 25% of the dose given to adults.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech revealed that administering a third dose of their pediatric Covid-19 vaccine produced significant protection against the Omicron variant in healthy children ages five to 11.

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, authorized the administration of a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to children ages 12 to 15. years, as well as for those aged between 5 and 11 who are also immunocompromised.

It should be noted that, in March, the European Medicines Agency recommended that the inoculation of children between 6 and 11 years old with the vaccine against Covid-19 from the pharmaceutical company Moderna, as well as the administration of booster doses of the Comirnaty vaccine, be authorized. (Pfizer/BioNTech).

