War in Ukraine completes two months; see invasion chronology | Ukraine and Russia

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine completes two months on Sunday, with no end in sight to the fighting that has killed thousands, reduced cities to rubble and forced millions to flee their homes.

Faced with mounting sanctions and strong Ukrainian resistance, reinforced by Western weapons, Russia maintained its long-range bombardment and opened a new offensive in the east.

See below the main events since the beginning of the invasion:

February, 24: Russia invades Ukraine on three fronts in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II. Tens of thousands immediately flee the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is launching a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted: “Russia has embarked on the path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself.”

February 25th: Ukrainian forces fight Russian invaders in the north, east and south. Russian artillery attacks Kiev and its suburbs, and officials are telling residents to prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the capital.

February 26: a US defense official says Ukrainian forces are offering “determined resistance”.

February 28th: the first talks between the two sides do not advance.

March 1st: Russia hits a TV tower in Kiev and intensifies bombing of Kharkiv in the northeast and other cities in what is seen as a change in tactics as Moscow’s hopes of a quick attack on the capital are dashed.

A US official said a kilometer-long Russian armored column approaching Kiev had made no headway in the past 24 hours, mired by logistical problems.

March 2: Russian forces bomb the southern port of Mariupol for 14 hours and prevent civilians from leaving, says its mayor. It was the beginning of Moscow’s blockade of the city. Russia denies attacking civilians.

Russian troops arrive at the center of the Black Sea port of Kherson and claim their first capture of a major urban center.

March 3: Russia and Ukraine agree to establish humanitarian corridors for fleeing civilians. A cargo ship sinks near a Ukrainian port hours after another is hit by an explosion in another port.

One million people fled Ukraine, says the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

March 4th: Russian forces dominate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. NATO rejects Ukraine’s call for no-fly zones, saying it would escalate the conflict.

March 6: “Rivers of blood and tears flow in Ukraine,” Pope Francis tells the crowd in St. Peter’s Square. “This is not just a military operation, but a war, which sows death, destruction and misery.”

March 8th: civilians flee the besieged city of Sumy in the first successful humanitarian corridor of the war. Two million have already fled Ukraine, says UNHCR.

March, 9: Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing a maternity hospital in Mariupol, burying people in rubble. Later, Russia says the hospital was no longer functioning and was occupied by Ukrainian fighters.

March 13th: Russia extends its war deep into western Ukraine, firing missiles at a base in Yavoriv, ​​near the border with NATO member Poland. The attack kills 35 people and injures 134, according to a local official.

14th March: Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova breaks into a state TV studio during a live news bulletin, with a banner that read: “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here.”

25th March: Moscow signals it is scaling back its ambitions and will focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east as Ukrainian forces go on the offensive to recapture cities outside Kiev.

March 29th: Ukraine proposes to adopt a neutral status during negotiations in Istanbul.

March 30th: More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine, says UNHCR.

April 1st: Ukraine regains more territory around Kiev from Russian soldiers leaving destroyed villages and abandoned tanks as they move away from the capital.

3rd and 4th of April: Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after a mass grave and bodies of people shot at point blank range are found in the recaptured town of Bucha. The Kremlin denies responsibility and says the images of bodies were staged.

April 8: Ukraine and its allies blame Russia for a missile attack on a train station in Kramatorsk that killed at least 52 people trying to flee the impending offensive in the east. Russia denies responsibility once again.

april 14: Russia’s main battleship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, sinks after an explosion and fire that Ukraine says were caused by a missile attack. Russia says the ship sank after an ammunition explosion. Washington believes the warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles.

April 18: Russia launches its assault on eastern Ukraine by mobilizing thousands of troops in what Ukraine has described as the Battle of Donbass, a campaign to seize two provinces and secure a battlefield victory.

april 20: More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine, says UNHCR.

April 21: Putin declares the southeastern port of Mariupol “liberated” after nearly two months of siege, despite leaving hundreds of defenders inside a giant steel mill.