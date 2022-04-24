What are the health benefits of cabbage? the numerous properties will convince you to put more of this vegetable on your plate

São Paulo, April 23, by Camila Adário- Cabbage is a very popular vegetable in the country. In fact, it is part of hot dishes, such as stir-fries and also cold salads. If you also love this vegetable, keep reading this article, because AgroNotícias will teach you the cabbage benefits.

According to Wikipedia, this vegetable is rich in vitamins and minerals, as well as being low in calories and low in fat. In this way, it becomes a great ally in the slimming process and strengthening the immune system. So, now check out the main cabbage benefits and include this vegetable in your diet.

cabbage benefits

Cabbage is a vegetable that can be consumed raw, sautéed or cooked, and can be a side dish or the main ingredient. In addition to being a very tasty and versatile food, cabbage has a rich nutritional value. Thus, its consumption is recommended for improvements in the health of the organism.

Has anti-inflammatory properties

Inflammation is not always a bad thing, as the body relies on the inflammatory response to protect itself against infection. However, it is a problem when it becomes chronic. In this sense, cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage have antioxidants responsible for the anti-inflammatory effect.

It is rich in vitamin C

THE green cabbage and red are excellent sources of this potent antioxidant, but purple cabbage contains about 30% more. A glass of cabbage chopped provides 85% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C. This measure is the same amount found in a small orange. Vitamin C is essential for keeping your skin healthy as well as boosting immunity.

improves digestion

THE cabbage It is very rich in insoluble fiber, a type of carbohydrate that cannot be broken down in the intestines. Thus, it helps keep the digestive system healthy by adding bulk to stools and promoting regular bowel movements.

Improves appearance and slows down skin aging

This vegetable has antioxidants that prevent the accumulation of free radicals. Thus, there is the prevention of the appearance of brownish spots on the skin and expression lines. This leaves your skin looking hydrated and rejuvenated.

May help lower cholesterol level

In that case, the cabbage can be an ally, as it contains two substances that help reduce bad cholesterol levels. One of them is soluble fiber, which is a plant compound structurally similar to cholesterol, and, therefore, “fools” the body, blocking the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive tract.

Now you know some of the cabbage benefits. So, don’t wait too long, and include this delicious vegetable in your daily life and your health will thank you. If you liked the article, don’t forget to share it with friends and family.

