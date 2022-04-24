Xbox Series X Dev Kit is equipped with 40GB of GDDR6 memory

GamerNexus shows what an XDK looks like inside

That the new generation of consoles is strong is nothing new after a year and a half of the launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. But what we didn’t know is that the most powerful Xbox dev kit was even stronger than the final version of the console, as GamerNexus shows. In possession of an Xbox Series X dev kit, Steve Burke shows us that the developer version has 40GB of memory.

A dev kit goes to developers even before the final console release, whatever that may be. So, apart from game studios, no one can have one of these. Burke says he simply bought one online, and XDK (Xbox Dev Kit) appears for sale “once in a while”. The dev kit that GamerNexus obtained had already been “banned” by the previous owner, that is, it is not possible to run any games on it.

Steve did what he does best: open electronics and show details. After a lot of struggle to open the dev kit and reveal a well-made build, the 40GB GDDR6 of memory is accessed. There are 10 2Gb modules on each side of the motherboard, adding up to more than twice the memory present in the final consumer version of the Xbox Series X.

The console has 16GB GDDR6 and this amount of memory is divided into two categories: the first has 10GB of faster memories that deliver 560GB/s bandwidth (14Gbps at 320-bit), and the other 6Gb are slower, reaching 336 GB/s (14 Gbps at 192-bit). The memories that equip the dev kit operate at 14 Gbps (320-bit), delivering a bandwidth of 560 GB/s.

Not even the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the strongest gaming graphics card on the market today, has that much memory, being equipped with 24GB. Only NVIDIA’s top-of-the-line workstation GPU, RTX A6000, manages to pass that value with its 48GB of memory. In terms of technical specifications, the Xbox Series X features an AMD APU with 8 Zen 2 cores and an RDNA GPU with 56 compute units.

…..

Via: WCCFtech Source: YouTube/GamerNexus