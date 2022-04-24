Youtuber purposely crashed plane to go viral on the internet, says investigation – learn details

Anything goes to guarantee views?! American youtuber and snowboarder Trevor Jacob has lost his private pilot certificate and is effectively banned from flying any other aircraft. The reason?! The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) discovered that the boy purposely shot down a plane in order to forge a dangerous situation and film a video for his YouTube channel, which has more than 100,000 subscribers. The publication accumulates almost 2 million views.

According to information from The New York Times on Wednesday (20), Jacob shared the recording last year with the name “I wrecked my plane”. In the post, he simulates a conventional flight until he is “surprised” by technical problems in the aircraft and is forced to parachute to save himself. The small Taylorcraft 1940 model plane crashed in the Los Padres National Forest in Southern California. “I am so happy to be alive”, celebrated by landing on a bush. He claimed to have walked for six hours until he was found by a farmer.

In the video itself, professionals claimed that it was impossible to have a real accident, which eventually came to the attention of the FAA, which launched an investigation. The publication had access to the letter sent to the youtuber on April 11 with the outcome of the investigation. Jacob was alerted that he violated federal aviation regulations and operated his single-engine plane from “a careless or reckless manner, so as to endanger the life or property of another person”.

The FAA, however, is not empowered to sue Trevor, only to revoke and suspend certificates and issue fines – which it did promptly. The agency also pointed out that if Jacob refused to hand over the documents, he could face “further legal action” and a civil fine in the amount of US$1,600 (R$ 7,600) for each day of delay. Throughout the document, they further detailed everything that was found in the investigation.

“During this flight, you opened the left-hand pilot’s door before claiming the engine had failed. Before jumping out of the plane, he also didn’t try to contact air traffic control on the emergency frequency, he didn’t try to restart the engine by increasing the airflow over the propeller, and he didn’t look for a safe place to land, even if there were several areas within gliding range where you could have made a safe landing”wrote the agency.

The letter also criticized the fact that Trevor had recovered the wreckage on his own and disposed of it without passing the expertise of official bodies. “You demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft just to record footage of the accident. Your blatant and willful actions on these dates indicate that you currently do not have the degree of care, judgment and responsibility required of a certificate holder.”finished.

Jacob said in a statement in January that he flew that day to scatter the ashes of his best friend, Johnny Strange, atop a Sierra Nevada mountain. In a video posted to his channel last week, he commented that he could not talk about the FAA investigation at the direction of the lawyer. “But the truth of this situation will be revealed in time and I will leave it at that.”, minimized. When contacted by the New York Times, the youtuber claimed that he knew nothing about the letter sent by the federation and questioned how they became aware of it. But after the publication replied to him, he never returned.