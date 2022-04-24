Zelensky says he is not afraid of Putin and calls for meeting with Russian leader to ‘end the war’ | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday. The Kiev leader declared that the meeting would be important to “end the war” and said he was not afraid of the Moscow representative.

“I believe whoever started the war will be able to end it,” Zelensky told a news conference at a metro station in central Kiev. The Ukrainian leader reiterated that he was “not afraid” to meet with Putin, if that would allow him to reach a peace agreement between the two countries.

“I insisted from the beginning about [a importância de] negotiations with the Russian president,” said the Ukrainian leader. “It’s not that I want [encontrá-lo]but that I must meet him to resolve this conflict through diplomatic channels”, he added.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, during a meeting with leaders of the armed forces

But while asking to meet with Putin, Zelensky also warned Russia that it would end all peace talks if Ukrainian soldiers were killed in Mariupol, in the south-east of the country.

“If our men are murdered in Mariupol and if supposed referendums are organized in the Kherson region (south), Ukraine will withdraw from the entire negotiation process,” Zelensky said.

A little earlier, an attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol was “stopped” by Russian troops that control much of this city in southeastern Ukraine. city ​​went to the point marked for boarding, but were “dispersed” by the Russian military.

Open image shows Azovstal steel mill, symbol of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

Some of them, the adviser added, were forced onto buses bound for Dokuchaievsk, a Russian-occupied city 80 kilometers north of Mariupol. “People didn’t have the right to get off buses,” he said. According to him, the Russians attributed the change of route to “the firing of (Ukrainian) nationalists” in the area. “Once again, the Russians prevented a retreat”, criticized Andryushchenko.