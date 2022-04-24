Zelensky threatens to withdraw from peace talks if Russia ‘destroys’ Ukrainians in Mariupol

Ukraine’s president also said he is not afraid of Putin and wants to meet with Russian leader ‘to end the war’

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskystated that it will withdraw from the peace negotiations with the Russia in case the army of Vladimir Putin kill ukrainians in the city of Mariupol and create ‘pseudo-referendums’ in occupied areas to create more breakaway republics. “If our men are murdered in Mariupol and if supposed referendums are organized in the Kherson region, Ukraine will withdraw from the entire negotiation process.” Zelensky held a press conference in Kiev and claimed he is not afraid of Putin, calling for a meeting with the Russian leader ‘to end the war’. “I believe that whoever started the war will be able to end it,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Earlier, local councilor Petro Andryushchenko accused Russian troops of preventing the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, which is under intense tension with the Putin army’s offensive. He claimed that about 200 residents went to the departure point of departure from the city, but were “dispersed” by the Russian military. Some of them, he added, were forced onto buses bound for Dokuchaievsk, a Russian-occupied city 80 km north of Mariupol. “People did not have the right to get off the buses,” he reported, adding that the Russians attributed the change of itinerary “to the firing of (Ukrainian) nationalists in the area.” “Once again, the Russians prevented a withdrawal,” Andryushchenko criticized.

Zelensky further stated that he thought Russia could use nuclear weapons, but that he did not want to believe that Moscow would do so, and reinforced Ukraine’s need to obtain more weapons. “As soon as we have more weapons, we will immediately retake the territories that are temporarily occupied,” he pointed out. The Ukrainian leader also announced the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for talks on the delivery of weapons to Ukraine this Sunday, 24.

*With information from Reuters and AFP