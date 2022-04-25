4-year-old is forced by grandmother to drink bottle of whiskey and dies

A 4 year old child died after being forced by her grandmother and mother to drink a bottle of whiskey. The case took place in the United States in the state of Louisiana, last Thursday, 21.

Roxanne Record, 53, the grandmother and Kadjah Record, 28 the mother, were angry after catching the girl secretly taking a sip of whiskey. Roxanne forced China Record, 4, to get on your knees and finish the bottle’s contents, which was at more than half. The girl’s mother witnessed the event, without intervening.

paramedics tried to resuscitate the girl, who died at home, unsuccessfully. At the autopsy, it was found that the child had a blood alcohol level eight times higher than the legal limit for a person behind the wheel.

the two women were arrested in flagrante delicto for child abuse and neglect. After being detained, the grandmother said that she had “gone too far” and that she held herself fully responsible for what had happened.

