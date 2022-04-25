Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts in Indonesia | World

One of the remnants of the deadly Krakatoa volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, sending a plume of volcanic ash more than 3,000 meters into the sky.
Anak Krakatoa – meaning “son of Krakatoa” – spewed volcanic ash over the strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra, prompting authorities to ask residents to wear masks.
This volcano has been active since it emerged from the sea at the beginning of the last century, in the caldera formed after the eruption of Krakatoa in 1883, one of the biggest disasters in the country’s history, which left more than 35,000 dead.
“We continue to record continuous eruptions with thick clouds (of ash) rising between 500 and 3,000 meters from the summit“, said Deny Mardiono of the Geological Agency of Indonesia.
Anak Krakatoa has erupted at least 21 times in recent weeks, but this Sunday’s eruption is the biggest.
Authorities have ordered people not to approach the two-kilometer exclusion zone around the volcano, classifying it as grade 2 in Indonesia’s four-level volcanic warning system.
Indonesia has around 130 active volcanoes. This archipelago of more than 17,000 islands is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire” of the Pacific.
Infographic shows Pacific Ring of Fire — Photo: Karina Almeida/G1