Beijing lockdown fears trigger biggest drop in Chinese stocks in 2 years By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s stock market on Monday recorded its biggest drop since February 2020, when the pandemic sparked strong selling, amid concerns over the country’s Covid-19 outbreak and fears over restrictions put in place in China. capital, Beijing.

The index, which brings together the biggest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 4.94% on the day, while the Shanghai index was down 5.13%.

Both indexes erased gains made since Vice Premier Liu He’s March 16 pledge to support the economy and financial markets.

Hong Kong stocks had the biggest loss in six weeks. The index index fell 3.73%, while the China Enterprises Index lost 4.1%.

The currency also fell to a one-year low against the , extending losses after recording the worst week since 2015. The worsening economic growth scenario has sparked worries among investors that the currency could weaken further.

In Seoul, the index had a devaluation of 1.76%, to 2,657 points.

In Taiwan, the index registered a drop of 2.37%, to 16,620 points.

In Singapore, the index depreciated by 0.64%, to 3,339 points.

In Sydney, the index remained closed.