Blue April: Check Autism Awareness Message | Health Plan Guide

“In the first years of life, we have fundamental brain development in children. For this and other reasons, early diagnosis of children makes all the difference. We need awareness, care and seeking expert guidance,” she commented.

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, people on the spectrum may show deficits in social communication or social interaction (such as verbal or non-verbal language and socio-emotional reciprocity) and restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior, such as continuous movements, fixed interests and hypo or hypersensitivity to sensory stimuli. The information is highlighted on the official website Autism Is Reality.