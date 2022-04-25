Blue April: Check Autism Awareness Message | Health Plan Guide

Established by the UN, the month of April is marked by the color blue as a way to raise awareness of autism. Knowing about the topic is one of the ways found to reduce discrimination. THE World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated on April 2. A date that represents the struggle in search of inclusion and respect.
New Health Leader clinical director Dr. José Ricardo, highlights the importance of early diagnosis when we talk about autism.
“In the first years of life, we have fundamental brain development in children. For this and other reasons, early diagnosis of children makes all the difference. We need awareness, care and seeking expert guidance,” she commented.
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) comprises neurological development disorders present from birth or early childhood. Early Childhood Autism, Infantile Autism, Kanner’s Autism, High Functioning Autism, Atypical Autism, Pervasive Developmental Disorder Not Otherwise Specified, Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, and Asperger’s Syndrome.
According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, people on the spectrum may show deficits in social communication or social interaction (such as verbal or non-verbal language and socio-emotional reciprocity) and restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior, such as continuous movements, fixed interests and hypo or hypersensitivity to sensory stimuli. The information is highlighted on the official website Autism Is Reality.
“Our message this Blue April is a message of awareness, respect and affection. That there is no discrimination, that there is no disrespect and that there is no lack of specialized care”.
