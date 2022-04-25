Bolsonaro has already made fun of Macron’s wife, re-elected president of France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Jair Bolsonaro have had a tense relationship since 2019 (photo: Reproduction Wikimedia Commons) French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected for a new five-year term on Sunday (24/4). Macron celebrated the victory alongside his wife Brigitte, who in 2019 was the subject of a joke made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on social media.

Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest – the lungs which produces 20% of our planet%u2019s oxygen – is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let’s discuss this emergency first order in two days! #ActForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/dogOJj9big %u2014 Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 22, 2019

– I regret that President Macron seeks to instrumentalize an internal issue of Brazil and other Amazonian countries for personal political gains. The sensationalist tone with which he refers to the Amazon (even appealing to fake photos) does nothing to solve the problem. %u2014 Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 22, 2019

The French elected this Macrn, however, we have already elected Le Ladrn, who is now in a cage… Iron in Macrn’s asshole, not in the French… %u2014 Abraham Weintraub (@AbrahamWeint) August 25, 2019

Days later, a follower of the president posted a photo of Brigitte and First Lady Michelle, saying that Macron was stalking him out of envy. Bolsonaro replied: “Don’t humiliate man. Hahahaha”. The comparison made reference to the ages of the two wives and suggested that Bolsonaro would have an advantage because his was younger. In response, Macron called Bolsonaro “extremely disrespectful” and said he was sorry for Brazilians.

Comment made by Bolsonaro against French First Lady Brigitte Macron (photo: Reproduction / social networks)

strained relationship

“We ask all Brazilians to become more and more aware of who this country, this wonder called Brazil. A unique country in the world, which has everything to succeed and we do need each one of you to rebuild it. And freedom comes first. (…) Our Brazil, green and yellow”, he highlighted.

“France is an example for us, much less Mr. Macron. Macron is very well accompanied by Lula, and Lula is very well accompanied by Macron, they understand each other, they speak the same language”, the president fired. “Macron always beat us up on the Amazon issue, as if he and his predecessors had preserved something in France,” he added.