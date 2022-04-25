Campaign registers users of the Unified Health System in Belém | For

Starting this Monday (25), from 7 am to 12 pm, teams from the Municipal Health Department (Sesma) will be registering users of the Unified Health System (SUS) in ten units of the network, in Belém. The work begins in the Tapanã neighborhood, at the Family Health Unit (USF) Tapanã 1.

In the first week, from April 25th to 29th, registration will also take place at the Parque Amazônia I, Malvinas, Tenoné II and Águas Lindas II units. In the second week, which runs from May 2 to 6, users of the following units will be registered: Riacho Doce, Mangueirão, Galo II, Paracuri II and Souza.

The registration of users, initiated by the city hall last year, is essential to ensure that the population has access to services such as consultations, multidisciplinary care, vaccination and prenatal care, diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis, leprosy, among others, offered in the Basic Health Units (UBS) and USF in Belém. So far, Belém has registered 440,000 people. The goal is to reach 650 thousand registrations.