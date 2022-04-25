Couple invades hospital and executes patient in front of medical staff

Monitoring cameras at Hospital Santo Amaro (HSA), in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, recorded the murder of a 37-year-old patient, in front of his medical team. The crime took place on the morning of this Sunday, 24th. In the images, the victim is executed by two men when she was about to be discharged after being hospitalized for two days due to gunshot wounds.

In the video, you can see two hospital employees near Gilianderson dos Santos. All the action took place in less than 30 seconds. At the time of the crime, hospital service providers leave the place where the man was in a wheelchair, but soon return with the criminals. The men wore helmets to prevent identification and carried heavy weaponry. The information is from G1.

The victim was admitted to the unit last Friday night, 22, with a gunshot wound to the buttock and leg. The health agency reported that the police were called when the victim arrived at the Emergency Room.

The shots that the pair of criminals carried out in the direction of Gilianderson mainly hit the head and abdomen. The victim died at the scene. To the G1 portal, the hospital reported that the man would be discharged this Sunday morning, including a person waiting for him at the door of the health unit. The criminal action took place while the medical release was being issued.

Now, the Military Police makes efforts to find the suspects of the crime and investigates the motivations of the criminal action. The Guarujá Headquarters Police Department is responsible for trying to elucidate the case. The hospital wing where the murder took place was isolated and preserved for technical expertise.

