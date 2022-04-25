Diablo Immortal arrives in June 2022 for mobile and will have a PC version

THE Blizzard confirmed the release date of Immortal Diablofirst franchise title devil for mobile devices.

The game will be officially released in June 2, 2022 for tablets and smartphones with Android and iOS. In addition, in response to player requests, it will have a PC version with crossplay between platforms, with the right to compatibility with controls. It will enter the Open Beta phase around the same date.

The information was confirmed during a live broadcast held on Monday (25) by game director Wyatt Cheng and community development manager Adam Fletcher. The duo further revealed that the platforms will have cross-play and synchronized progression, but the functionality is still under development.

The game also got a new trailer to celebrate the release date reveal. Check out:

For now, you can only pre-register on the game’s official website from your account. battle.net to receive news and offers related to the title or pre-register on the Google Play Store.

Immortal Diablo was revealed in November 2018, but generated quite a negative reaction from the community — part of them expected the then-unknown Diablo 4, while other players did not like the choice of mobile platforms to receive a title in the series.

The original release date was set for sometime in 2021, but plans were pushed back so Blizzard could work on improvements and optimizations. The full broadcast of the announcement, which also featured a new gameplay of the game, can be seen on the game’s YouTube channel.