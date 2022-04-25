Do oats inflame the stomach? oat is a superfood ideal for a healthy diet, thanks to its beneficial properties for health and its versatility to include it in preparations. It is that this cereal can be consumed, for example, cold, hot, with milk, in yogurts or from the preparation in cookies. However, in addition to its benefits, it can cause inflammation in the stomach .

THE superfood mentioned above provides 5.6 grams of fiber per 100 grams of oat , so it will be essential for the body as it is both soluble and insoluble fiber. Although the latter, when fermented, can cause gas and inflammation in the stomach .



The argument is that gut bacteria are responsible for breaking down food that has not been digested properly, such as fiber, and in this process small amounts of gas can be produced as a result of fiber fermentation.

What do they say about oats?

First of all, experts claim that this superfood must not be interrupted due to fiber fermentation in the stomach as we will be rejecting a source rich in nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, as well as vitamin B, vitamin B6 and vitamin E.

In harmony, due to its contribution of fibers and proteins, the oat It is characterized as a food that produces a feeling of satiety, which makes it ideal as an alternative to other foods.

While to avoid pain from stomach and gas, the intake of this cereal should be regular, balanced and should just be an additional ingredient in a balanced diet. Consequently, for correct consumption it will be essential to cook it beforehand to facilitate its digestion.



In addition, the superfood it must be incorporated gradually into the healthy diet so that the digestive system gets used to the fiber intake and can process it. Likewise, leaving the oats soaking in advance will help with digestion and prevent stomach pains. stomach without removing its nutritional properties.

