Does caffeine make you lose weight? Understand what is myth and what is true

Do you also have doubts if caffeine loses weight? This questioning is very common among all people who are connected to diets to lose weight and be healthier. Find out now if caffeine can help you lose weight and what other benefits it can offer.

See too: The benefits of beet juice will surprise you

Does caffeine make you lose weight or is this just a myth?

According to several experts, yes, caffeine does lose weight, but it does not work miracles. This means that it can be used as a food supplement to speed up metabolism. Caffeine is one of the best natural thermogenics for dieters.

However, it will only work if your entire diet and exercise routine are in line with your goal. In addition, it is not advised to take caffeine through sweetened coffee. After all, if the aim is to lose weight, sugar is one of the ingredients that should be avoided.

Caffeine loses weight and offers more benefits:

Caffeine makes you lose weight, but it can still help in other areas. It offers the following benefits:

Improves performance during training;

Inhibits hunger;

It gives more energy to the routine and to the training.

People who should avoid caffeine

However, not everything is rosy and some people should avoid drinking coffee:

1 – Pregnant and lactating women should not drink coffee

Pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding are in the restricted group of those who cannot drink coffee. Moderate caffeine consumption is allowed by most experts, however the amount of coffee is somewhat conflicting. After all, it depends on many factors that can change between countries and coffee brands. In general, a maximum of 150 mg of caffeine per day is recommended. In general, women who are pregnant or who have just given birth should exercise caution.

2 – Children under the age of 12

Children should not drink coffee, by the way, this is nothing new. For a long time, caffeine has not been offered to people under 12 years of age. The medical indication is for young people under 16 to avoid drinking. An article from 2002 already warned of the risks.

3 – Who has glaucoma can eat coffee?

Neither. Patients suffering from glaucoma are restricted to caffeine. This substance presents a real risk to the optic nerve and can further impair vision and treatment of the problem. Coffee can increase internal pressure in the eyes and the warning was given by researchers around the world.

4 – Irritable Bowel Syndrome also lights up alert

People who suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome should avoid drinking coffee. It’s not that these patients can’t drink coffee. But caffeine is an agent that irritates the mucous membranes of the gastric and digestive system. That’s why it should be avoided, even by those who suffer from gastritis and heartburn.