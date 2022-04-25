Earth’s Largest Particle Accelerator Rebooted

The Large Hadron Collider, considered the largest particle accelerator on Earth, was restarted this Friday (22), at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), near Geneva, Switzerland.

The equipment was shut down for three years for maintenance and upgrades and was reactivated to start what scientists call Run 3, the LHC’s third scientific race, which will carry out experiments until 2024. Run 1 took place from 2009 to 2013 and the second race from 2015 to 2018.

The plan is to shut down the particle accelerator in 2024 for further updates, and reactivate it in 2028 as the High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider.

“Machines and facilities underwent major upgrades during the second long shutdown of the CERN accelerator complex. The LHC itself has undergone an extensive consolidation program and will now operate at even greater power and, thanks to major improvements to the injector complex, will provide significantly more data for the updated LHC experiments,” said CERN’s director of accelerators and technology. , Mike Lamont, in a statement on Friday (22).

27 kilometers from the LHC were fired to inject two beams of protons in opposite directions at an energy level of 450 billion electron volts. The goal, according to the scientists, is to reach 13.6 trillion electron volts in this third race.

“These beams circulated in the energy injection and contained a relatively small number of protons. High-intensity, high-energy collisions are months away. They represent the successful restart of the accelerator after all the hard work of the long shutdown,” explained CERN beam department leader Rhodri Jones.

