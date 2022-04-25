Either the couple, or nothing done: why STIs require joint treatment – 04/25/2022

A common mistake people with STIs (sexually transmitted infections) make is being embarrassed to tell their partner. While these and other genital infections are often associated with infidelity — the case of a young woman who recently went viral on TikTok when she shared how she discovered recurrent thrush was linked to her ex-boyfriend’s cheating — this is not a rule.

It is possible that some bacteria or viruses transmitted by sex are remnants of previous relationships, as microorganisms can incubate in the body for months before they manifest. Whatever the case, the diagnosis of an STI should not be kept under lock and key: it is necessary not only to seek medical assistance, but also to communicate to the partner(s) so that they can be tested.

Communication with the other side is important to break the chain of transmission. “If a person is diagnosed with an STI and undergoes treatment, but they have that regular partnership and the partner does not seek assistance, the chance of them being infected again is very high. In other words, it becomes an endless cycle”, summarizes Brenda Hoagland, infectious disease specialist at the STD and AIDS Clinical Research Laboratory at INI/Fiocruz (National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation).

Currently, the acronym ‘STD’ is no longer used, D stands for disease, which implies visible symptoms and signs in the individual’s body. Infections may have asymptomatic periods (syphilis, genital herpes) or remain asymptomatic throughout the individual’s life (cases of HPV infection and herpes virus. The term STI is more appropriate and used by the WHO and the main bodies dealing with the theme.

If the partner who did not seek treatment contradicts the recommendation to use condoms – the most effective method to avoid STIs – and has unsafe sex with more people, the infection will also continue to perpetuate itself. Regardless of whether it is a casual or serious relationship, experts consulted by Live well say that openly discussing sexual health is decisive to reduce the risks of contagion.

Image: iStock

For Hoagland, this is a subject that, in fact, should be discussed by the couple even before initiating sex. “But we still haven’t managed to establish this culture in Brazil”, evaluates the coordinator in the country of the ImPrERP, a worldwide study that evaluates the effectiveness of an anti-HIV vaccine.

“There is still a taboo at the beginning of relationships or even in a casual sex situation to discuss what we call status serological status of the person, that is, ask if she is up to date with the tests and if she is being treated for an STI. We should change our culture, so that we can talk about STIs even before the exhibition. And that there was also the freedom to communicate to the partners [se for diagnosticada alguma IST] after exposure”, says the doctor.

Anyone can get tested to find out if they have any STIs, and if you’re sexually active, you should get tested at least annually, recommends Hoagland. The tests, whose results come out on the same day, are carried out free of charge by the SUS (Unified Health System), in basic health units and CTAs (Testing and Counseling Centers). It is possible to diagnose HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), syphilis, and hepatitis B and C.

STI treatment should not be ‘lonely’

Although recommended by health professionals, the advice to communicate the diagnosis of a sexually transmitted infection to partners is not always strictly followed. Mauro Romero Leal, coordinator of the STI sector at UFF (Federal Fluminense University) and founder of SBDST (Brazilian Society of Sexually Transmitted Diseases), says that this depends a lot on the status relationship and may vary between men and women.

“When a male patient has HPV and we ask to examine the partnership, it is more difficult when he has multiple partners. But, even when he has a single partnership, believe me: he often takes time to bring the person and not infrequently hides she who has an STI, he tries to roll over, avoiding sex until the wart disappears”, exemplifies the doctor, referring to warts caused by the human papillomavirus, which can appear on the penis, vulva, vagina, anus, cervix, mouth or throat.

Many studies show that men, in general, are more resistant to medical treatments, especially when it comes to a disease linked to sexuality. This can be a problem not only for men’s health, but for their sexual partners, especially in the case of pregnant women – who can end up transmitting the infection to the fetus.

Image: Getty Images

Syphilis is an example. Sexually transmitted infection that grew the most in the last decade in Brazil, the condition is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum which, in addition to causing symptoms ranging from genital sores to fever in adults, can cross the placenta and trigger even worse effects in babies, including microcephaly, malformations and even miscarriage or death at birth.

The treatment for the disease, based on penicillin injections, is simple, cheap and effective, and the partner of the infected woman must also be treated, in order to avoid reinfection, guides the Ministry of Health. This means that if a woman has unprotected sex again with her partner who refused to be medicated, she will contract the bacteria again.

In addition, it is recommended to avoid sexual intercourse until the treatment of all members of the relationship is complete — this also goes for other sexually transmitted infections.

According to Leal, it is more common for partners of patients who have a steady relationship to attend appointments when their presence is requested, and it is more difficult to examine the partners of those who have casual relationships. It is possible that this is related to the discomfort of communicating the diagnosis of an STI to a sexual partner with whom one does not have such a recurrent bond, but the health system itself often “closes the door” to discuss casual sex, analyze the doctor.

Mariana Ferreira, a gynecologist and obstetrician who has a private practice and also works as a gynecologist for the SUS in Rio de Janeiro, considers that health professionals need to be able to deal with couples who are not in monogamous relationships.

“The ideal is to try to break these taboos so that people can feel free to talk about their sexual practices and be guided”, says the doctor, stressing that a stable relationship also does not guarantee, in itself, protection against STIs.

Asymptomatic partners also need to seek care

Even in the absence of symptoms, the partner(s) of a person diagnosed with an STI should be tested and need to seek medical assistance. No wonder: although discharge, ulcers and genital warts are characteristic signs of STIs, it is possible to have and transmit an infection even without signs and symptoms.

“If there is any doubt regarding your sexual health, you should take the tests and, if the tests are positive, you should inform your sexual partner so that she can also seek follow-up and treatment”, guides Fábio Vilar, head of the urology service at the HC-UFPE (Hospital das Clínicas of the Federal University of Pernambuco).

Vilar explains that treatment for the couple is prescribed according to the infection. In cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and trichomoniasis —diseases caused by bacteria or protozoa—, for example, partners should take antibiotics (by mouth, vaginal cream or egg).

Image: iStock

On the other hand, genital herpes, which causes small blisters and lesions in the male and female genital region, has no cure and appears and disappears spontaneously throughout the individual’s life. Therefore, antivirals are prescribed to reduce symptoms. If the partner also has injuries, treatment will be extended to him.

The same occurs with HPV, whose treatment consists of destroying the wounds: if the partnership also has genital warts, they will receive the therapeutic prescription. The lesions, however, can reappear, as it is not possible to eliminate the virus.

The best way to avoid contracting the disease — one of the main causes of cervical cancer — is the vaccine, distributed free of charge by the SUS and indicated for girls aged 9 to 14 years and boys aged 11 to 14 years.

In the case of HIV, adequate treatment brings benefits not only to the health and quality of life of the HIV-positive individual, but it can also reduce their risk of transmitting the virus. “A person who takes antiretroviral drugs properly will have their virus in their blood — what we call viral load — controlled and undetectable, and thus will not transmit HIV to their partners”, explains Hoagland, from Fiocruz.

The infectious disease specialist points out that if a person has had unprotected sex and suspects that they have contracted HIV, they should seek a health service within a maximum of 72 hours after intercourse. The so-called PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), a set of drugs that must be ingested after a possible infection, significantly reduces the risk of contagion by the virus.

And candidiasis?

Image: iStock

Candidiasis, which affected the young woman mentioned at the beginning of this report, is not considered a sexually transmitted infection: most of the time, the condition is associated with a decrease in immunity and not with the sexual act.

The problem is often caused by a fungus called Candida albicans, a microorganism normally found in the vaginal flora. Due to an imbalance in the region, the fungus can proliferate and cause symptoms such as itching, white secretion and burning sensation when urinating.

Only when the partner, regardless of gender, shares these discomforts, will he also need to receive drugs — the most used are topical (creams, eggs, ointments) or systemic (pills) antifungals.

However, if the fungus is of a rarer type, it is possible that the microorganisms that cause thrush are transmitted during sex. In these cases, the partner, even without symptoms, also needs to be medicated. Hence the importance of seeking a diagnosis, especially if the infection is recurrent.

Prevention is rule number 1

In all cases, one recommendation does not change: it is necessary to use methods to prevent the transmission of infections during all sexual practices – vaginal, anal or oral. In sex between a man and a cis woman or two men, the condom is an indispensable item.

Although there are no protection methods developed specifically for sex between women, it is recommended to use, for example, gloves to protect the hand and vulva during penetration with the fingers, female condom and vibrators with a condom.

Image: iStock

“What happens a lot is that people think they are in a stable relationship and they take the condom off, or they haven’t used it forever. If the couple wants to take it off, at least make an agreement, talk about it”, recommends Carolina Ambrogini, coordinator from the Aphrodite Project, a female sexuality clinic at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo).

“Say ‘ok, we don’t want to use condoms anymore, so let’s do all the tests, I’ll go with my doctor, you go with yours. And, if by any chance an extramarital relationship happens, are we going to use a condom?’ it is something that has no guarantee. We can guarantee our behavior, not the behavior of others. Therefore, the ideal is always to use a condom”, recommends the gynecologist.

And if you have an STI, be sure to let your partner know—this avoids problems for all sides. “If you were in the person’s place, how would you feel to know that your partnership hid an STI?”, asks Leal, from UFF.

According to the WHO, more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day around the world — most of which are asymptomatic — with direct impacts on sexual and reproductive health through stigmatization, infertility, cancer, complications pregnancy and increased risk of contracting HIV.