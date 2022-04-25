End of WhatsApp ON THESE cell phones from next Sunday, 30

Meta, the company behind the popular WhatsApp messaging app, recently announced that it will no longer be available on certain Android and iOS device models. The reason is software update, which is no longer compatible with older operating systems.

More than 120 million Brazilians use the Whatsapp as their preferred instant messaging app, which ranks it as the most used instant messaging app in the country. However, that number may soon be reduced.

The company recently announced that the app in question will no longer be available for certain models of Android and iOS devices. This is because, as mentioned, the software will be updated and will no longer work on very old devices.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

Systems that will no longer support WhatsApp

All people using Android Apple Pie, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0, Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0 and Froyo 2.2 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

Here is a list of cell phone models that will be incompatible with the app as of April 30th:

Apple iPhone 6S;

Apple iPhone 6S Plus;

Apple iPhone SE;

Archos 53 Platinum;

Caterpillar Cat B15;

Faea F1;

HTC Desire 500;

Huawei Ascend D2;

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Lenovo A820;

LG Enact;

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus F3Q;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Sony Xperia M;

THL W8;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

ZTE Grand Memo;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2.

WhatsApp is the most popular application among Brazilians

According to a survey, WhatsApp is very popular in Brazil, with 54% of the population using it. In 2021, monthly daily access increased by 33%. According to surveys, Instagram was the second most popular app in Brazil, present on 42% of Brazilian devices. Facebook fell in popularity in 2021, but with 37% of users it remains among the most used apps.