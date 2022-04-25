GTA 6 is being produced with an engine “ahead of its time”

Chris Klippel, journalist and founder of Rockstar Magazine stated that GTA 6 is being produced with a graphics engine “ahead of its time”. According to the insider, the Rage 9 technology will seek to surpass Unreal Engine 5 and will be able to create something “amazing”, with a view to a mid-2025 release.

In news shared on your profile on twitter, Klippel mentioned a conversation with Rockstar sources and direct access to news about the publisher’s new game. Apparently, the company should go against the grain of most studios (which use UE 5), using the proprietary engine to include unpublished graphics engines.

Visiblement, the new version of the moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) which will be used for #GTA6 risque d’être assez uncroyable. J’ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d’un moteur en avance sur son temps. pic.twitter.com/v2DVSS4lMJ — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) April 22, 2022

Obviously, the new version of the Rockstar Games graphics engine (RAGE9) which will be used for GTA 6 it will probably be pretty awesome. I got very positive feedback and we shouldn’t be disappointed at this point. We’re talking about an engine ahead of its time.

So far, GTA 6 remains without a release date or official details confirmed. Therefore, the information provided by the journalist must be treated as rumors.

GTA 6 reaches important development milestone

In March, Klippel confirmed that the development of GTA 6 is proceeding as expected, but the game should not be released before 2024. Optimistic about Rockstar’s work, the journalist believes in a calmer environment in the publisher’s studios and suggests official news at the end of the year. Click here to learn more.