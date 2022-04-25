Health plans are barred from limiting treatment to people with autism

Deputy Lucas de Lima author of the law – (Photo: ALEMS)

Authored by Deputy Lucas de Lima (PDT), Law 5,863 was published this Monday (25), which provides for the prohibition of limiting consultations and sessions of physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and psychotherapy in the treatment of people with Autistic Spectrum (ASD).

As of today, health plans operating in Mato Grosso do Sul are prevented from limiting the number of procedures for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), physical, intellectual, mental, hearing, visual and high abilities or giftedness. The indication made by the doctor responsible for the treatment of the patient will then be the parameter to be followed, with the justification of the need for consultations or sessions for the appropriate treatment.

Considering the limitations to the procedures to be abusive, under penalty of jeopardizing the patient’s intellectual or cognitive development, the deputy spoke. “This proposal is very important and aims to prohibit health plans from limiting consultations and therapies and treatments. The main justifications for barring some procedures by operators are contractual exclusion, and this means abusive practice, if these treatments are prescribed by health professionals”.