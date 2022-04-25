High blood pressure affects 1 in 4 Brazilians

When measuring blood pressure, the result is expected to be around 120 by 80 mmHg. When the number recorded is equal to or greater than 140 per 90 mmHg, hypertension is diagnosed. According to data from the Ministry of Health, more than 38 million Brazilians suffer from this disease. The great danger is that, in 99.9% of cases, she has no symptoms.





–Continues after advertising–

“We call the disease the ‘silent enemy’ because it causes damage to the body without showing any signs. There are about 300,000 deaths recorded per year in Brazil due to heart and brain diseases, according to the Ministry of Health. Because of these conditions, we can certify that 80% of deaths from stroke (stroke-stroke) and 60% of acute myocardial infarctions were caused by high blood pressure”, reveals Dr. Celso Amodeo, sleep cardiologist and hypertension specialist at Hcor.

Because it has multiple causes, including genetic and environmental factors, the doctor warns that it is not easy to determine what leads to the so-called “high blood pressure”. However, you have to keep in mind that there are several ways to prevent it. “Starting with good habits, such as maintaining a healthy diet, with little salt, exercising, not smoking and not drinking alcohol. What few people know is that the quality of sleep can influence blood pressure. Obstructive sleep apnea, for example, impacts blood pressure control. In addition, the indiscriminate use of some medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, the contraceptive pill and the sprays with vasoconstrictors can also lead to the development of hypertension”, explains Dr Celso Amodeo.

For diagnosis, it is important to observe blood pressure over 24 hours. “This is because we have cases of nocturnal hypertension, during sleep, which also bring an increased cardiovascular risk to patients, even when waking blood pressure is within acceptable values. Due to the various causes of high blood pressure, the management is based on multiple drugs that act on different systems of the body”, explains Dr. I love it.

Learn to measure blood pressure

Whether at home, at the doctor’s office, or at the pharmacy, getting a measurement regularly can be lifesaving. There are two types of devices to measure blood pressure: aneroids that use the auscultatory method and require a stethoscope; and digital devices that employ a method called oscillometric.

Regardless of the model chosen, some precautions are indicated:

• Not taking medication before



–Continues after advertising–

• Not having a full bladder

Not having exercised for at least 60 minutes

• Rest 5 minutes before starting

• Sitting down and not crossing your legs

• Do not speak during the measurement

• Always use the left arm

• Do not drink coffee or alcohol 30 minutes before

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!



–Continues after advertising–

Related