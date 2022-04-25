How do I know if I have poor circulation problems? THE circulatory system It is formed by a network of blood vessels where the blood vessels are located. arteries which are responsible for transporting blood rich in oxygen from the heart to the tissues and organs as well as the veins that are responsible for transporting blood back to the heart while small blood vessels connecting small arteries with veins of the same size are also present.

The correct functioning of all this is essential for health, so it will be necessary to be attentive to the problems that develop in it.



Experts agree that problems in the circulatory system are frequent and, if not treated in time, can cause complex complications, such as enlargement of the walls of the arteries , called an aneurysm; or atherosclerosis, a disease in which plaques of fat, calcium, cholesterol and other substances found in the blood . In line, blood clots represent another of the circulation problems, generating deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

On the other hand, the circulatory system may have coronary artery disease and coronary artery disease artery carotid artery, defined as conditions that involve the narrowing or blockage of an artery due to high cholesterol.

Along these same lines, Raynaud’s disease will also put the patient’s health in check as it will cause the blood vessels to narrow when the person is stressed or cold.

In line, professionals say that strokes represent one of the most frequent problems that occur in the circulatory system where the flow of blood that rushes to the brain is interrupted. While, on the other hand, varicose veins will also be a sign of circulatory problems at the same time as vasculitis.



What causes poor circulation?

The causes of problems in circulatory system are of the most varied natures, such as genetics, heart disease, injuries, drug use. Although there are patients who are more prone to problems in the arteries changing the flow of blood . Consequently, age, smoking and family history will be risk factors.

