How to improve the flu? Learn here how to make an amazing homemade tea

Salvador, April 23, 2022, written by Gabriela Soares – Agro Notícias shows you how to make a shot and drop tea for improve the flu and the cough. In addition, you will learn the benefits of this drink and enjoy a delicious infusion. Don’t forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Continues after advertising





According to Wikipedia, the most common symptoms of the flu are chills, fever, and a feeling of discomfort. In addition, you may also experience muscle, headache, and throat pain. Getting the flu or a cold is not cool, so learn how to solve this problem. Here’s a quick and simple way to make a shot and drop tea for improve the flu and colds.

Read next: How to flush white toilet with a homemade mix that is shot and drop

Continues after advertising





Materials needed to make flu tea

To make this tea, you’ll need a few key ingredients to help you recover. With that in mind, separate 1 spoon of honey, 1 lemon with rind and everything and 3 cloves of garlic. Also, separate star anise and ginger. All these elements have healing properties. When together, they form a shot and drop tea to improve flu, cold and annoying coughs.

Also, see: What is horsetail tea good for? You have no idea what this drink is capable of doing to your body.

how to make tea

Now that you know everything you need, it’s time to get your hands dirty. Separate a container that goes to fire, preferably aluminum. Mince the 3 cloves of garlic, so that they are very pasty. Then book. In this container, place water, minced garlic cloves, star anise and ginger. Cut the lemon in half, squeeze the juice into a cup or mug of your choice.

Then add the lemon rind into the container with the ingredients and water. Put to boil. When bubbles appear, wait about 2 minutes and turn off the heat. With the help of a sieve, pour the tea into the mug or cup with the lemon juice. Finally, add honey to taste. Honey will help both sweeten and heal you. Now that you know how to make a shot and drop tea for improve the flu and cold, share this knowledge with those you know and like.

However, be sure to read: How to smell cars with fabric softener: leave your car with an always pleasant scent