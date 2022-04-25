Hubble Telescope captures impressively shaped ‘object’ in space; check registration – Metro World News Brasil

A new image from the American Space Agency’s (NASA) Hubble Telescope, also in partnership with ESA, shows two merging galaxies in the VV-689 system, dubbed the Angel Wing.

As detailed by NASA in a statement, unlike random galaxy alignments, which only appear to overlap when viewed from our vantage point on Earth, the two galaxies in VV-689 are in the midst of a collision.

The galactic interaction left the VV-689 system almost completely symmetrical, giving the impression of a vast array of galactic wings.

The angelic image comes from a set of Hubble observations that took a closer look at the “Zoo Gems”, interesting galaxies from the citizen science project.

As detailed by NASA, this crowdsourcing program relies on hundreds of thousands of volunteers to classify galaxies and help astronomers wade through a deluge of data from robotic telescopes.

Hubble telescope captures impressively shaped ‘object’ in space

The Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys made detailed follow-up observations of notable objects from both projects.

Also according to the information, selected targets include ring-shaped galaxies, unusual spirals and an impressive selection of galaxy mergers such as VV-689. Check out impressive record:

Text with information from NASA

