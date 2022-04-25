Laser in dentistry: technology and innovation transform smiles – Sade

Litetouch can be used in esthetic dentistry, implant dentistry, periodontics, dentistry and pediatric dentistry (photo: Disclosure)

Have you ever imagined doing a dental treatment without noise, vibrations and without the use of the “little motor” and anesthesia?

The use of laser in dentistry is considered a revolution in care as it is able to remove dental contact lenses, children, decontaminate periodontal pockets and perform gingivoplasty without anesthesia.

According to dentist Adriano Rafael, the Litetouch laser is indicated for various dental treatments. “The best option in all specialties. It can be used on any type of tissue, in addition to clinical and surgical procedures involving dental, bone and gingival tissues”, points out the dentist.

Also according to the specialist, Litetouch can be used in esthetic dentistry, implant dentistry, periodontics, dentistry and pediatric dentistry.

The technology was developed in Israel and offers patients the very latest in dentistry. “The laser acts only in the necessary areas, maintaining the integrity of teeth and tissues during the procedures”, he highlights. “Its use does not require anesthesia in most treatments, providing rapid healing without inflammation”, comments Adriano Rafael.

for the benefit of patients

For Adriano Rafael, the acquisition of Litetouch allows patients to have access to less invasive treatments, with more comfort and speed.

The new technology works as follows: the laser propagates from its source, which is in the handpiece, that is, without the use of optical fibers, delivering all the energy generated without losses, which gives total efficiency.

sleep therapy

Litetouch can also be used in sleep therapy, to stop snoring and to stimulate collagen production in the lips, leaving them looking healthier and more hydrated.

According to the dentist, the stimulation of collagen formation by means of the laser reduces perioral wrinkles, which are those unwanted furrows that appear around the mouth. “These expression marks can be caused by a sum of factors, such as skin aging, repetitive movements, among others”, highlights Adriano Rafael.

Also according to the specialist, the use of Litetouch to stimulate collagen production also minimizes the “marionette lines”, which mark the sides of the mouth and establish the process of losing face marking.