London to send anti-aircraft missile vehicles

The UK will send a “small number” of Stormer anti-aircraft missile tanks to Ukraine, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced today.

In an intervention in Parliament, Wallace assured that the Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles promised to Ukraine were “sent and used three weeks ago to defend and defend its territory”.

“I can also announce to the Chamber that we will give a small number of armored vehicles equipped with launchers for these anti-aircraft missiles”, the minister told the deputies.

“These Stormer vehicles will provide Ukrainian forces with short-range day and night anti-aircraft capabilities,” he said.

Wallace also said the UK estimated that “about 15,000 Russian soldiers were killed during the offensive” in Ukraine.

So far, the UK has supplied Ukraine with 5,000 anti-tank missiles, five anti-aircraft missile systems with over 100 missiles and 4.5 tons of explosives.

To this was recently added military equipment worth 100 million pounds (US$ 127 million), 120 armored vehicles, the minister said.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said today that Ukraine could, if it has the “proper equipment, win” the war against Russia.