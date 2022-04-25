Macron defeats Le Pen and secures new mandate in France | World

Projections released by the French press indicate that President Emmanuel Macron will be reelected by winning the second round this Sunday (24) against the far-right representative Marine Le Pen, who admitted defeat minutes after the polls closed. See the numbers below:

Macron will be the first president to be re-elected in France since the conservative Jacques Chirac (1995-2007).

“Thank you for being here again,” he told poll workers after voting in the northern French coastal town of Le Touquet on Sunday.

Marine Le Pen had already voted earlier in her stronghold of Hénin-Beaumont, also in the north of the country.

Less than 15 minutes after the projections were released, candidate Le Pen spoke. She admitted defeat and stated that the result is still a victory for her political movement.

The challenger also said that the will to defend what is French has been strengthened, and that her supporters have already been declared dead thousands of times, but it was always wrong, and that the French political scene is recovering.

The latest polls released on Friday already indicated that the 44-year-old “República em Marcha” (LREM) candidate would beat his 53-year-old rival from Reunion Nacional (RN), with a smaller advantage than in 2017, when it was won with 66.1% of the votes.

Five years later, France is not the same country in which the centrist had won for the first time: social protests marked the first half of Macron’s term, a global pandemic confined millions of people and the Russian invasion of Ukraine shook the entire European continent. .

The war at the gates of the European Union (EU) marked the electoral campaign, although the main concern of the French is their purchasing power, in a context of rising energy and food prices.

In addition to choosing between two models of society, voters had in their hands the choice of the place in the world they want for this economic and nuclear power by 2027.

In his campaign, Le Pen proposed inscribing “national priority” in the Constitution, in order to exclude foreigners from social assistance, and defended the abandonment of the integrated command of NATO and the reduction of the powers of the European Union.

On the other hand, Macron defended a stronger Europe, whether on economic, social or defense issues, and hopes to give France a new reformist and liberal impetus with his proposal to postpone the retirement age from 62 to 65, which in 2020 will already be generated mass protests.

One of the keys to this will be in the legislative elections that will be held on the 12th and 19th of June. According to a poll released on Friday, 66% want Macron to lose his parliamentary majority.

The last “cohabitation” dates back to the period from 1997 to 2002, when Chirac appointed socialist Lionel Jospin as prime minister.