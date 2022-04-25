Nicaragua expels OAS from Managua and withdraws early from the organization | World

The government of Daniel Ortega this Sunday (24) closed the Office of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Managua and advanced the departure of Nicaraguan representatives from the organization, from which it had already announced its withdrawal in November 2021.

According to Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, his country immediately ceases to participate in the OAS and withdraws the credentials of its representatives in Washington.

“Neither will this infamous organization, consequently, have offices in our country. Its local headquarters have been closed,” he added.

In a letter read through an official broadcast, Moncada said that “as of this date” Nicaragua ceases to be part of “all the deceptive mechanisms of this aberration, be it the Permanent Council, commissions, meetings, or the Summit of the Americas.” .

“We will not have a presence in any of the instances of this diabolical instrument of the so-called OAS”, he assured.

The government of Ortega, a 76-year-old former guerrilla in power since 2007, had announced late last year the withdrawal of Nicaragua from the OAS, which did not recognize his election to a fourth consecutive term, with his rivals and opponents arrested and charged. to conspire against him.

However, according to the protocols, the departure had to take place within two years, so that Nicaragua could fulfill any outstanding commitments it might have with the organization.

On March 23, the then permanent representative of Nicaragua to the OAS, Arturo McFields, surprised during his speech at a session of the permanent council, during which he described the Ortega government as a “dictatorship” and denounced the precarious conditions in which its opponents were arrested.

“I can’t understand the government’s motives, but this withdrawal comes a month after my speech at the OAS,” McFields said on Sunday, in conversation with AFP.

The OAS offices “have historically been in our country and have been part of a historic process of pacification in Nicaragua. Offices representing the peace accords in Nicaragua have been closed. The government is closing a door to peace,” he added.