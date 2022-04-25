North Korea holds military parade for its army’s 90th anniversary – 4/25/2022

North Korea organized a military parade today, a South Korean military source announced, in a show of force to commemorate the 90th anniversary of its army, considered a major event in the country.

The parade celebrating the anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army began at 10 pm local time (10 am GMT) in Kim Il Sung square in the capital Pyongyang, according to this source.

The nuclear-armed communist government often celebrates special dates or commemorations with large military parades, which begin with military parades, led by infantry marches, followed by armored vehicles, and finally culminating in the missiles that Pyongyang boasts about.

Observers often closely monitor these events to try to find out about the latest North Korean weapons developments.

North Korea has held just three nighttime military parades in recent years, and state media reported on the events only the next day. Monday night’s parade was also not announced by local media.

Pyongyang has carried out more than ten weapons tests this year, including the launch of a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time since 2017.