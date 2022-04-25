Only one in four Covid-19 patients fully recovers after one year, study shows

Only one in four patients hospitalized for Covid-19 fully recovered after a year, according to a British study published on Sunday, which found that being female or obese increases the risk of continuing health problems.

This study, presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon and published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicineused adult patient data from 39 UK National Health Service (NHS) hospitals between 7 March 2020 and 18 April 2021.

Recovery was assessed by the results of different tests in 2,320 patients five months after hospital discharge and in 33% of them one year later.

The researchers mainly collected blood samples at the five-month visit to test for the presence of various inflammatory proteins.

The study found that the proportion of adults who fully recovered did not change significantly between five months (25.5%) and one year (28.9%) after hospital discharge.

Being female, obese and having received mechanical ventilation in the hospital were associated with a lower likelihood of feeling fully recovered within a year, the research adds.





Among the most frequent symptoms of the so-called “Long Covid” are fatigue, muscle pain, physical deceleration, lack of sleep and shortness of breath.