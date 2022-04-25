Pre-candidates congratulate Macron on victory in France; Bolsonaro keeps silent | Elections 2022

Throughout his term, Bolsonaro had friction with Macron, mainly due to the Frenchman’s criticism of the Brazilian government’s stance in the area of ​​the environment.

Macron received 58.6% of the votes in the second round, played on Sunday (24). His rival, Marine Le Pen, representative of the far right, had 41.4%.

Manifestation of Brazilian pre-candidates

See what the pre-candidates said in Brazil:

“Seeing the far-right defeated will always be a reason for joy. Even greater joy will be seeing it wither and the democratic clash taking place with less polarization and more quality. In Brazil, France and the entire planet! Emmanuel Macron and may he help France to better occupy its place in the world.”

“The victory of Emmanuel Macron for the presidency of France shows that it is possible for democracy to defeat populism. May it serve as an example for Brazil.”

“Macron’s victory is the victory of democracy. It is the rejection of extremism. It is the victory of the vote for the hope of a promising future for the French nation. A triumph of balance and commitment to the country’s progress, without radicalism. France and its people!”

Luiz Inácio Squid da Silva (PT):

“My congratulations to Emmanuel Macron for his broad victory at the polls. I am rooting for the success of his government, for the progress of the living conditions of the French people and for the development of the integration of the European Union. I trust that President Macron will contribute to the global challenges of climate change , pandemics, fighting inequality and building peace in Europe.”

“Save democracy, moderation, dialogue. Brazil needs the same path. Emmanuel Macron is re-elected president of France. In France, democratic forces, united, won. Let us celebrate, but without rest, because the virus that attacks the ideals of freedom and justice of democracy still occupies the lungs and minds of more than 40% of French people.”

The political friction between Bolsonaro and Macron has intensified since 2019. During an event by the G7, a group of the richest countries in the world, of which Brazil is not a part, Macron wrote on a social network that the fires in the Brazilian Amazon should be discussed “urgently”.

Later, at the G20 in Osaka, Macron said that if Brazil did not honor the Paris Agreement, France would not ratify the Mercosur agreement with the European Union. The agreement is pending until today, pending the approval of the parliaments of the various countries involved.

“The French president’s suggestion that Amazonian issues be discussed at the G7 without the participation of the countries in the region evokes a colonialist mentality that is inappropriate in the 21st century,” Bolsonaro replied amid the escalation of the crisis with the French.

In August 2019, the disagreements between the two presidents had an episode that extrapolated the political sphere.

The Brazilian president was heavily criticized for a comment considered sexist in a post by a follower on a social network, comparing the first ladies of Brazil and France. The follower posted photos of the presidents accompanied by their wives with the following question: “Do you understand now why Macron persecutes Bolsonaro?”.

The follower also added: “It is envy the president of Macron, can you believe (sic)”. Bolsonaro responded to the comment saying: “Rodrigo Andreaça does not humiliate kkkkk”.

Macron expressed himself about the episode: “As I have great friendship and respect for the Brazilian people, I hope that they will quickly have a president who behaves up to their standards,” said the French president.