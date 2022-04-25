Project ensures first-line treatment in the SUS for children and adolescents with leukemia – News

04/25/2022 – 14:39

Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies Geninho Zuliani: Leukemia accounts for 30% of cancers in children

Bill 903/22 amends the Statute of Persons with Cancer to ensure that children and adolescents receive first-line medications and procedures in the Unified Health System (SUS) for the treatment of various types of leukemia. The text is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the text, 1st-line drugs should be included in the list of mandatory SUS supplies and be used in the treatment of patients with the following leukemias: acute lymphoid (ALL), acute myeloid (AML), chronic myeloid (CML), chronic lymphoid (LLC) and myelomonocytic.

According to the author of the proposal, Deputy Geninho Zuliani (União-SP), of childhood cancers, leukemia is the most frequent type, corresponding to about 30% of the total, with a higher incidence in children aged 1 to 4 years. Among all leukemias, ALL is the most common in children aged 0 to 14 years.

“Early identification of the disease combined with first-line treatment is essential, so that we can prevent the development of new carcinomas and create better conditions for patient survival”, argues Zuliani.

Procedure

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Reporting – Murilo Souza

Editing – Rachel Librelon