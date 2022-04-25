Refugees return to Ukraine to protect their homes, says expert

THE war in ukraine created an enormous flow of refugees in Eastern Europe, being compared to other migratory crises such as those in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. However, unlike the Asian cases, for every five people who left the country, at least one crossed the border in the opposite direction, according to the UN.

According to the professor of international relations at Facamp (Faculties of Campinas) James Onnig, the return has many reasons, but one of the main reasons is the fear of invasion and looting of properties in Ukrainian territory.

“In my opinion, these people who are coming back now are worried about what is happening to their house, to their stuff,” explains Onnig to R7. “Some go, settle the family in a neighboring country with great security and then come back to fight. Others still leave for a return due to legal issues, mainly property”.





Another key factor in the decision of these Ukrainians is the treatment and living conditions in the countries that host them, such as Moldova, Poland and Romania. At least 5 million people have left the country since the start of the war on 24 February.

“You live in a strange country, in a shelter. A lot of people decide to go home if it’s out of the war zone. Of course, the more tense regions don’t have this movement, but in the regions that are outside the heavy artillery, I think it’s normal for them.”







Warm reception of refugees in Europe is not common









One of the most sensitive issues for European governments is the refugee issue. The theme dictates presidential debates across the continent and tends to divide nations, especially the large countries in the region, such as Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

However, the entry of Ukrainians into other European countries, and even in the United States, has even been facilitated with programs to include these refugees. For Onnig, this is an attempt to validate the discourse of nations that are against Vladimir Putin’s war.

“They accepted because they showed their indignation at the Russian invasion. Therefore, they could not just play on words, they had to accept refugees from this country as well.”

The reception that Ukrainian refugees have in Europe is not the same as Syrians, Afghans, Iraqis and other peoples have known. The Facamp professor believes that xenophobia is one of the reasons why the treatment between nationalities is so different.

“There is a very strong xenophobic feeling due to ethnic and religious origins. As examples we have Africans and Muslims, who come with different religions and ethnicities and this creates very strong racist feelings in Europe, especially in times of economic crisis, as these immigrants are seen as job thieves. In fact, it doesn’t.”

If they were previously seen by Europeans as cheap labor, as well as other nations in the east of the continent, Ukrainians find it easy to move within the European Union area. Before the war or now, Ukraine has a facility that other regions experiencing humanitarian crises do not.

“These are two different moments and, in both moments, without a doubt, the question of being Europeans is valid. At first, without any integration or solidarity, they are seen as cheap labour, and now they are seen as refugees in a war that the whole of Europe has condemned.”







Post-war Ukrainian reality may be more inviting









Asian and African countries that have suffered from civil wars for decades have a completely different poverty relationship than Ukraine. Kiev’s economy, despite being paralyzed by the war, still has a brighter future than that of other nations.

“We cannot forget that the Ukrainian economy was working. So the expectation of Ukraine’s return to walking once the war is over is very high. While in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, local forms of production were destroyed, imposing absurd unemployment, a gigantic lack of opportunity, which often prevents any dream of returning.”





According to Onnig, the Ukrainian movement is unique and “a unique situation”, which escapes the reality of refugees from other countries who do not have the opportunity to return. For the professor, this will be a case to be studied after the end of the war.

“It was difficult to predict that this would happen in such a short time. It’s a unique situation. People usually leave and take a long time to come back. How many wars happened and no one ended up coming back. So, in the case of the Ukrainians, it is a peculiar, interesting way of studying to find out if the proximity, the links with the country of origin, accelerated the return a little”, concludes Onnig.



