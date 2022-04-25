RS confirms new deaths from dengue

Three more deaths from dengue were confirmed in the state.

Total with these reaches eight deaths in the year, none on the coast.

The number of cases now exceeds 10,000.

The Health Department (SES) announced this week that Rio Grande do Sul is on high alert against the disease.

Prevention must be done by eliminating places with standing water, where the transmitting mosquito, the Aedes aegypti, reproduces.

The last confirmed deaths happened with residents of Horizontina (second to happen in the city), Dois Irmãos and Boa Vista do Buricá.

Before these, deaths had already been confirmed in residents of Chapada, Cristal do Sul, Horizontina, Jaboticaba and Igrejinha.

Last year, in all, Rio Grande do Sul recorded 11 deaths from the disease. In 2020, there were six.

Increase in cases in 2022

In comparison with the same period last year (first 15 weeks of the year), 2022 already has more than double the number of confirmed autochthonous cases (when contamination occurs within RS).

There were 3,906 cases last year against 10,536 this year. This year recorded even more 1,900 imported cases, when the person resides in RS but the infection by the disease occurred in another state.

Of the autochthonous cases confirmed this year, 61% are concentrated in eight cities: Porto Alegre (1,504 cases), Lajeado (1,215), Parobé (885), Igrejinha (801), Rodeio Bonito (716), Arroio do Meio (495), Dois Irmãos (475) and Estancia Velha (380).

Infestation in 89% of Rio Grande do Sul cities

Rio Grande do Sul currently has 442 municipalities considered infested by Aedes aegypti. This is the largest number of cities in this situation in the historical series of monitoring, carried out since 2000.

The expressive number of cases and the wide distribution of the insect in Rio Grande do Sul lead the SES to reinforce prevention measures with the population.

The main action is the elimination of places with standing water, which serve as points for the development of mosquito larvae.

This proliferation occurs in greater volume at this time of year, which combines high temperatures with more recurrent rains.

About Aedes

Aedes aegypti is on average less than 1 centimeter in size, is dark and has white streaks on its feet, head and body.

The mosquito usually has its circulation intensified in the summer, due to the combination of the warmer temperature and rains.

To reproduce, it needs places with standing water.

Therefore, care to avoid their proliferation seeks to eliminate these possible breeding sites, preventing the birth of the mosquito.

Learn how to eliminate mosquitoes at home

Preferred deposits for eggs are household containers with standing water or even on the wall of these, even when dry. The main examples are tires, cans, glass, broken bottles, pot dishes, water tanks or other poorly covered reservoirs, among others.

Among the preventive measures that the person can do at home are:

– Keep the water tank covered, as well as barrels or cans that are exposed to rain

– Store old tires under shelters

– Do not accumulate water in potted plants or in the dishes where they are (cover with sand)

– Keep drains, pipes, gutters, awnings and marquees unblocked

– Place glass, plastic or tin containers in a closed bin

– Keep the pool treated all year round

about dengue

Acute febrile illness, which can present a broad clinical spectrum: while most patients recover after a mild and self-limiting clinical course, a small proportion progress to severe illness.

All age groups are equally susceptible to the disease, but older people and those with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure are at greater risk of developing severe cases and other complications that can lead to death.

Usually, the first manifestation of dengue is high fever (greater than 38°C), of sudden onset, which usually lasts from 2 to 7 days, accompanied by headache, body and joint pain, in addition to prostration, weakness, pain behind the eyes, and red patches on the skin.

Rashes and itchy skin can also occur.

The alarm signals are so called because they signal plasma leakage and/or hemorrhages that can lead the patient to severe shock and death.

The severe form of the disease includes intense and continuous abdominal pain, nausea, persistent vomiting and mucosal bleeding.

