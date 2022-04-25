see how to consume curcumin to improve health

Turmeric or turmeric is a spice used to add color and flavor to foods. However, what few people know is that this spice is rich in a substance called curcumin. Considered a superfood, curcumin has the potential to offer incredible health benefits.

We are facing a nutrient that helps control inflammatory processes in the body, for example. Its advantages go further, as curcumin also decreases oxidative stress and neuron degeneration. Even those who suffer from visceral fat in the liver should also eat more curcumin.

Curcumin is a difficult superfood to eat

Although curcumin is present in turmeric, the truth is that its bioavailability is low. This means that the human body has difficulty absorbing it through the intestine. The metabolism and systemic elimination of curcumin are very fast and it ends up not having much effect on health. Therefore, the way is to bet on the correct way to ingest the nutrient.

How to consume curcumin correctly

To get the most out of curcumin’s benefits, there are some interesting options. They were listed in a study published in 2014. There are four formats of the substance that may yield better results; are they:

Standard curcumin;

Curcumin phytosome;

Curcumin with turmeric rhizome volatile oils;

Combination of hydrophilic carriers, cellulosic derivatives and natural antioxidants.

Research volunteers took the substance in its different forms. At the end of the studies, it was noticed that curcumin with a combination of hydrophilic carriers, cellulosic derivatives and natural antioxidants, was the best among all.

Thus, it is worth the tip for those who need or want to enjoy all the incredible health benefits that curcumin can offer. Even, every day it is easier to find turmeric and supplements with its composition in the national market. Its use covers the entire cuisine and can be present in various savory foods.