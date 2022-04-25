Study: Pigs Can Pass On Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs | Health

shutterstock Pigs can transmit antibiotic-resistant superbugs to humans, study reveals

Scientists have found evidence that some versions of superbugs can spread from pigs to humans. The finding reinforces fears that the intensive use of antibiotics on farms is leading to the spread of antibiotic-resistant microbes. The researchers focused the study on the superbug Clostridioides difficile, which is considered one of the biggest antibiotic resistance threats in the world.

Semeh Bejaoui and Dorte Frees, from the University of Copenhagen, and Soren Persson, from the Statens Serum Institute in Denmark, authors of the study, presented the material at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, in Lisbon, this Sunday.

“Our finding indicates that C difficile is a reservoir of antimicrobial resistance genes that can be exchanged between animals and humans. This alarming finding suggests that antibiotic resistance may spread more widely than previously thought and confirms links in chain of resistance that leads from farm animals to humans”,

Bejaoui told The Guardian.

Clostridioides difficile infects the human intestine and is resistant to almost all antibiotics in use today — with the exception of three. Some strains contain genes that allow them to produce toxins that can trigger intestinal inflammation and life-threatening diarrhea for the elderly and hospitalized patients.

The bacterium is already considered one of the biggest threats of antibiotic resistance in developed countries. In the US alone, it caused an estimated 223,900 infections and 12,800 deaths in 2017, costing the healthcare system over $1 billion.

global risk

Doctors and scientists have warned for years that overprescription of antibiotics for trivial complaints or infections caused by viruses that do not respond to antibiotics threatens to “spread” resistance to this critically important class of drugs for humans.

In addition, they emphasized that the problem is being intensified by the widespread use of antibiotics on farms, where they are administered to animals, such as pigs and poultry, but also to cattle, due to the poor conditions in the places, a situation that favors contamination.

The result of these processes has been a rapid increase in antimicrobial resistance worldwide. Antibiotics that were once effective are now less able to fight common infections, posing a global health hazard.

“Antimicrobial resistance is increasing in Europe and other parts of the world. We are losing our first-line antimicrobials. Substitution treatments are more expensive, more toxic, need much longer treatment times and may require treatment in therapy units. intensive”,

summarized Margaret Chan, former director general of the World Health Organization.

An estimated 750,000 people die each year from drug-resistant infections, and it is feared that by 2050 that number could reach 10 million, costing global health services more than $100 trillion, according to the International Union for Cancer Control.

These fears have led to pressure on physicians to reduce antibiotic prescribing and thus slow the rise in antimicrobial resistance. However, medical authorities have pointed out that two-thirds of antibiotics are not used in humans, but are administered as agricultural additives in order to prevent illness and infection in animals that are being kept in conditions that would otherwise cause illness.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.