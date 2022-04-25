subscribers will be able to upgrade the service

Sony has confirmed that current PS Plus subscribers will be able to simply pay the price difference to upgrade the service to a higher level when it becomes available from May.

The confirmation of the Japanese giant came from an email sent to the Philippine website One More Game. Reportedly, if you’re already a user, you don’t need to do anything, as you’ll automatically transition to the “Essential” level, an “equivalent plan,” as described in the release. In addition, the accrued subscription period will remain unchanged.

You can easily upgrade to a higher benefit plan at any time. To do this, you will need to pay the difference between your current plan and your new plan, adjusted for the remaining time of your subscription.

In short, if you’re a PS Plus subscriber and want to try the PS1, PS2 and PSP games available through the Extra and Deluxe tiers, just pay the difference at any time from the options available and that’s it. Not many secrets.

Finally, the part of the statement that says “adjusted for the time remaining of your signature” was not very clear and could be open to “misinterpretation”, as noted by the vehicle. Apparently the difference calculation can be done on a monthly basis.

How much will the new PS Plus cost?

The “Essential” option, with the same benefits as the current PS Plus, will cost BRL 34.90 per month or BRL 199.90 annually. The “Extra” will cost BRL 52.90 per month or BRL 339.90 annual and has more than 400 PS4 and PS5 games in the catalogue. Finally, the “Deluxe” will come out for BRL 59.90 monthly or BRL 389.90 per year and also has a list of 340 PS1, PS2 and PSP titles.

New PS Plus will feature “all the big names”, confirms Jim Ryan

It is worth remembering that the title catalog of the new PS Plus subscription tiers will have “all the big names”, as confirmed by Jim Ryan in early April. Know more!