The war surgeon helping doctors save lives in Ukraine

4 hours ago

Credit, Syria Relief photo caption, David Nott operating in Syria

In late April, surgeon David Nott was in London—a far cry from Ukraine. But that didn’t stop him from helping to save the leg of a man who had been hit by an explosion in the war-torn country.

Oleksandr, the doctor who performed the operation in loco, had never done the complicated procedure before. But about a week earlier, he had seen Professor Nott demonstrate how the operation was performed inside a Ukrainian hospital.

Oleksandr took a photo of the wound with his cell phone and sent it to Nott, who had recently flown back to the UK. The experienced British war surgeon confirmed that the operation was indeed necessary. And he also sent a video to his Ukrainian colleague explaining how to proceed.

“I was quite nervous and it was a slow, step-by-step surgery, but it went well thanks to David Nott,” reports Oleksandr.

Nott, who was born in Wales, has worked in conflict zones in places like Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

A consultant surgeon at St Mary’s Hospital in London, he has made Ukraine his latest destination in his mission to train doctors to treat war wounds.

With Russia bombing cities, Ukraine’s hospitals are currently receiving many wounded after the blasts.

“This is the worst possible way to attack, by bombing,” says Professor Nott, in his first interview since returning from Ukraine. “It does enormous damage and is behind terrible injuries.”

Injuries are usually caused by shrapnel that hits soft tissue, bones and entire limbs.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, David Nott has worked in conflict zones around the world

The shock wave itself causes great damage, explains the doctor. The “strong wind” that follows the explosion is capable of amputating limbs. Being thrown against buildings can also cause extensive trauma.

Barotrauma — physical injury caused by changes in pressure during an explosion — is of particular concern because of Russia’s use of thermobaric weapons, also known as vacuum bombs.

These weapons can cause bleeding in the brain and lungs, causing victims to cough up blood. They are also capable of bursting the eardrums and puncturing the intestines.

Although he says he’s been all over Ukraine — “north, east, southeast, west” — Nott doesn’t want to talk about the hospitals or specific areas he’s visited, for fear that Russian forces will attack them — and for that very reason, the BBC is not using the full name or exact location of Oleksandr, quoted at the beginning of the report.

During the war in Syria, the British surgeon used a Skype connection from his London office to guide an operation in the city of Aleppo. Days later, the same hospital was bombed. He says he will never know if the two facts (the video call connection and the attack) are linked.

Now, the professor calculates that 115 hospitals in Ukraine have already been bombed by Russia.

“Blowing up hospitals and killing doctors is also a real weapon of war, and it’s simply despicable,” he says.

While in Ukraine, Nott brought as many doctors into the operating rooms as possible to see him perform operations on typical war-zone injuries, including filling holes in limbs, skin grafts and covering exposed bones in fractures.

But the mission, a joint effort between the David Nott Foundation itself and the humanitarian group UOSSM International, did not end when the surgeon left the country. Soon after, he would end up advising Oleksandr remotely before a complicated leg operation, as explained above.

The procedure involved taking a flap of skin located behind a patient’s knee to close a wound and prevent infection from entering due to an exposed fractured bone.

“These are very difficult operations, and when they go wrong, they cause problems,” says Nott.

But despite these challenges, the end result was “miraculous,” he continues. “The surgery worked very well.”

Oleksandr says it was important to have the advice of someone with practical experience in the matter. “It’s a relief for us when he tells us it’s going to be okay.”

The Ukrainian doctor showers Nott with praise, saying he has shown “how ordinary doctors can fight on the front lines”.

Oleksandr says knowing how to perform these types of procedures is “very necessary in our situation” because there are so many bombing injuries and open fractures that need to be treated.

Nott, through his charity, translated several slides and videos into Ukrainian on how to treat war wounds “that went to as many doctors’ cellphones as possible.”

He also hopes professionals like Oleksandr will pass on what they’ve learned. “He will train other people how to do these procedures, who will share the knowledge with more people, until many know how to do it”, he believes.

Unfortunately, it looks like the demand for these surgical skills in Ukraine is not going to end anytime soon.

Earlier this month, the country’s foreign minister said the battles in the eastern Donbas region would resemble World War II, with the use of “thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, planes and artillery”.

For Nott, the scenes that come from cities like Mariupol are reminiscent of what he witnessed earlier in Aleppo.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, File photo of an operating room in Ukraine that is not on David Nott’s mission

“It’s exactly the same as Syria, with the same tactics,” he compares.

“When I was in Aleppo in 2016, the place was completely razed and totally destroyed.”

Oleksandr says he is now treating “horrific injuries” he never expected to see.

“We would like to treat normal traumas, such as grandmothers and grandfathers who need joint prostheses, common fractures…”, he says. “We are doing our job day in and day out and whatever happens, we will stay here and do what needs to be done.”