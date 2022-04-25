The war surgeon helping doctors save lives in Ukraine

Jenni Smith

David Nott operating in Syria

Credit, Syria Relief

photo caption,

David Nott operating in Syria

In late April, surgeon David Nott was in London—a far cry from Ukraine. But that didn’t stop him from helping to save the leg of a man who had been hit by an explosion in the war-torn country.

Oleksandr, the doctor who performed the operation in loco, had never done the complicated procedure before. But about a week earlier, he had seen Professor Nott demonstrate how the operation was performed inside a Ukrainian hospital.

Oleksandr took a photo of the wound with his cell phone and sent it to Nott, who had recently flown back to the UK. The experienced British war surgeon confirmed that the operation was indeed necessary. And he also sent a video to his Ukrainian colleague explaining how to proceed.

“I was quite nervous and it was a slow, step-by-step surgery, but it went well thanks to David Nott,” reports Oleksandr.

