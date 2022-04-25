these 4 myths can put your health at risk – Metro World News Brasil

So-called ‘leftovers’ become the salvation on that tiring day, when you don’t want to cook, but you need to eat, whether it’s lunch or dinner. However, when it comes to storing food for the other days of the week, you may not have followed the correct recommendations or even be unaware of the myths surrounding this practice. Then check it out below.

You have to wait before refrigerating

It is common to think that in order to take food to the fridge, it is necessary to let it cool. But according to the website Meganotícias, keeping the food still warm does not interfere with the food or cause damage to the refrigerator. The recommended thing, in fact, is not to let more than 2 hours pass to preserve them, because with exposure it may be easier for some bacteria to appear.

Bacteria die in the freezer

Low temperatures can delay the colonization of bacteria, but not stop them. If any contaminated products are frozen, as soon as they start to melt, bacteria start to spread.

ALSO READ: How long can a piece of pizza stay in the fridge?

The microwave kills microbes

In addition to thinking that bacteria don’t grow in the freezer, it’s common to think that the heat of the microwave eliminates them. The truth is, if the leftovers are already infected, the heat won’t make a difference.

You should always eat them right away.

The website also says that when reheating leftovers, people usually consume them right away. However, the safest thing would be to wait a few minutes, as the food molecules continue to move, increasing the temperature and increasing the chance of eliminating bacteria.

