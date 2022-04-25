Ukrainian army says Russian forces are trying to invade Mariupol steel plant | Ukraine and Russia

Russian forces tried to storm the Ukrainian-controlled Azovstal steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, despite comments last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the complex did not need to be taken over.

Ukraine’s armed forces command wrote on Facebook that the Russians were firing and carrying out “offensive operations” in the Azovstal area, as well as airstrikes on civilian infrastructure.

Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine’s 36th Marines Brigade in Mariupol, said in an interview with an opposition lawmaker that was shown on YouTube on Sunday that Russia was hitting the compound with air and artillery shelling.

Surrounded by Russians, underground factory in Mariupol houses more than 1,000 entrenched civilians

Discover the Azovstal steelworks, the last point of resistance in Mariupol

1 of 2 Open image shows Azovstal steel mill, symbol of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS Open image shows Azovstal steel mill, symbol of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS

Konstantin Ivaschenko, the official who was designated as mayor of Mariupol by Russia but not recognized as such by Ukraine, denied that any clashes were taking place in the city in comments published by Russian news agency TASS on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian or Russian allegations.

2 of 2 April 20, 2022 photo of the Azovstal factory, where Ukrainian soldiers are hiding. — Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko April 20, 2022 photo of the Azovstal factory where Ukrainian soldiers are hiding. — Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The Azovstal steel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, a city that has been under continuous bombing since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that “Russian troops are trying to wipe out the defenders of Azovstal and more than 1,000 civilians who are hiding in the factory.”